Lawmakers to register protest in front of Indian Embassy on Friday: Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday announced that Senate lawmakers would register protest in front of Indian Embassy against the blasphemous remarks by the Indian's BJP leaders after Friday prayer.

Responding to a suggestion of Senator Maulana Atta ur Rehman, Chairman Senate announced that parliamentarians would register their protest in front of the Indian Embassy soon after the Friday prayer.