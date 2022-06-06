UrduPoint.com

Lawmakers To Register Protest In Front Of Indian Embassy On Friday: Chairman Senate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Lawmakers to register protest in front of Indian Embassy on Friday: Chairman Senate

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday announced that Senate lawmakers would register protest in front of Indian Embassy against the blasphemous remarks by the Indian's BJP leaders after Friday prayer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday announced that Senate lawmakers would register protest in front of Indian Embassy against the blasphemous remarks by the Indian's BJP leaders after Friday prayer.

Responding to a suggestion of Senator Maulana Atta ur Rehman, Chairman Senate announced that parliamentarians would register their protest in front of the Indian Embassy soon after the Friday prayer.

Related Topics

India Senate Protest Prayer Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

E-khidmat centre providing 133 facilities to peopl ..

E-khidmat centre providing 133 facilities to people

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Academy of Letters converts over 100,000 ..

Pakistan Academy of Letters converts over 100,000 pages into digital

6 minutes ago
 Italy's La Scala Will Open Winter Season With Russ ..

Italy's La Scala Will Open Winter Season With Russian Opera 'Boris Godunov'

6 minutes ago
 PTEA demands immediate restoration of RLNG supply ..

PTEA demands immediate restoration of RLNG supply to CPPs

6 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 5.788 kg drugs, 7.39 kg intoxicated t ..

ANF recovers 5.788 kg drugs, 7.39 kg intoxicated tablets in four operations

6 minutes ago
 Livestock deptt arranges awareness seminar on Lump ..

Livestock deptt arranges awareness seminar on Lumpy Skin disease

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.