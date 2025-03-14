Lawmakers Urge Political Unity To Tackle National Crises
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Lawmakers in the National Assembly on Friday called the urgent need for all political parties to unite and develop a comprehensive strategy to address the country’s prevailing challenges particularly the terrorism and economic instability.
Participating in the debate on a motion expressing gratitude for the President’s address to the joint session of Parliament, senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Aftab Sheikh stressed that lasting peace could not be achieved without economic stability.
“If we believe we can establish peace without improving the economy, we are deceiving ourselves,” he said, urging immediate attention to the country’s economic challenges in order to steer Pakistan out of its current difficulties.
Referring to a difficult period in Pakistan’s past, Aftab Sheikh Ahmed recalled that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had convened an All Parties Conference (APC), where leaders of political entities and institutions collectively devised a strategy to eliminate terrorism.
“Today, the situation demands the same unity and seriousness,” he added, adding that the Prime Minister has already announced plans for such consultations.
Aftab Sheikh underscored the importance of addressing the future of Pakistan’s youth—whether from Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, or Balochistan said that securing their future and fulfilling their basic needs is vital for national stability. “Only then will the country move towards sustainable progress,” he added.
Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sehar Kamran echoed similar sentiments, stressing the urgent need for national unity to address the challenges confronting Balochistan and the country at large.
She asserted that the situation in Balochistan could only be resolved if all political forces set aside their differences and demonstrated unity and solidarity.
She highlighted that the message of unity and reconciliation was a key theme in President Asif Ali Zardari's recent address to the joint session of Parliament. “President Zardari has consistently called for national cohesion, and this is not the first time he has urged all political parties to unite against terrorism,” she noted.
Recalling the tragic terrorist attack on the Army Public school (APS) in 2014, she said that despite the PPP being in opposition at the time, President Zardari had urged political forces to set aside their differences and work together in the national interest. “It was under his leadership that we endorsed the National Action Plan, which led to difficult yet necessary operations to restore peace in the country,” she added.
She said that the President expressed his commitment to addressing the deprivations of neglected regions, promoting development, and empowering the youth through job creation.
He identified the root causes of terrorism and extremism, said that economic progress and equitable distribution of resources are essential to eliminating these threats.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Zartaj Gul called on the government to brief Parliament regarding the measures being taken to combat terrorism across the country.
