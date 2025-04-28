Lawmakers Warn Of Strong Response To Any Indian Misadventure
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025 - Dr Saeed Ahmad Ali) Lawmakers and defence analysts on Sunday warned that Pakistan will deliver a strong and measured response if India undertakes any misadventure or stages a false-flag operation.
They stated that any unilateral aggression by India would be met with a firm reply, and history would remember Pakistan's response.
The speakers also lauded the Pakistani media for playing a responsible role in countering Indian propaganda following the Pahalgam incident, while noting that India's own social media has begun criticising what is widely seen as a staged event.
Senior politician and former senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed told APP that India could not suspend or terminate the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), which was brokered by the World Bank in 1960.
He warned that India’s attempt to use the Pahalgam incident as a pretext to suspend the treaty would be a clear violation of international law.
"India's unilateral move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty is unacceptable and legally indefensible.
The treaty could not be abrogated unilaterally," Mushahid stated. He also criticised India for trying to deflect blame for its internal security failures onto Pakistan and urged the government to raise the issue of baseless allegations with the UN Secretary-General.
PPP MNA Sehar Kamran accused the Modi government of orchestrating a false-flag operation in Pahalgam.
She called on the Indian government to investigate its own lapses, dismiss those responsible, and stop scapegoating Pakistan.
"From Gujarat to Kashmir, the pattern of massacres exposes the Modi-led BJP’s Hindutva extremism," Kamran said, adding that India's intelligence agency RAW has already been exposed for operating assassination squads in Canada and the United States.
She warned that any attempt to block Pakistan’s water supply would be tantamount to an act of war, and urged the country to prepare for all forms of aggression.
Lieutenant General (retd) Abdul Qayyum HI(M) reiterated that Pakistan's armed forces are fully prepared to defend the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
He cited the country's resolute and balanced response to India's airstrike in February 2019 as evidence of Pakistan’s capability and restraint.
Meanwhile, opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aggressive policies is growing within India.
Defence analysts and political leaders have criticised the ruling BJP for promoting Hindutva ideology and using Pakistan as a scapegoat.
Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah labeled the Pahalgam incident as a major Indian security failure and cautioned against escalating tensions with Pakistan.
He openly opposed any call for war.
Former Indian Supreme Court Justice Markandey Katju, speaking in a live interview, criticised Indian military officials for making provocative war statements on national television.
"Both India and Pakistan are nuclear-armed states. Any conflict would be catastrophic for the region," he warned, adding that India’s economy would suffer immensely in the event of war. Katju also praised Pakistan’s measured response following the 2019 Pulwama incident.
