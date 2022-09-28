UrduPoint.com

Law,order Reviewed In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2022 | 03:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :A cabinet sub-committee on law and order led by Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja on Wednesday reviewed overall situation of law and order in Punjab, including security arrangements for visiting England cricket team.

Home Minister Col (retd) Muhammad Hashim Dogar, Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Inspector General Punjab Police Faisal Shahkar, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Captain (retd) Asadullah, the CCPO Lahore, commissioner and others attended the meeting.

Basharat Raja, while addressing the meeting, said that England team would play three matches in Lahore on September 28,30 and October 2.

"The England team has been given VVIP status by the government", he added.

He directed that there should be minimum traffic problems for people during the movement of visiting team.

Home Minister Hashim Dogar said that the implementation of the security protocol for the visiting team should be ensured in all cases.

The meeting was briefed that the Pakistan Junior League would also start from October 6 in Lahore.

The U-19 matches would continue till October 21 in which some foreign players, including Darren Sammy,had been invited.

