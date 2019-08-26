Law,order situation is better in Balochistan: IG Police

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt on Monday said law and order situation was improved in Balochistan due to playing vital role of police and other security forces in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt on Monday said law and order situation was improved in Balochistan due to playing vital role of police and other security forces in the province.

He expressed these views while talking to police officers called him at his office who came Balochistan's study tour under 46th course of police officers, said press release issued here.

Commandant National Police academy Islamabad, Additional IG Jahanzaib Khan Jugaizai, Additional IG & Commandant BC Muhammad Naeem Akram Bhroka, Regnional Police Officer Abdul Razzaq Cheema, Commandant Course Haider Sultan, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Special Branch Muhammad Javed Udho and DIG Crime Branch Wazir Khan Nasir present.

IG Police Balochistan said over 36753 police personnel are striving to maintain durable peace and improve law and order situation in respective areas of province, saying that three districts of Balochistan including Quetta, Gwadar and Lasbella have been declared in A-areas in order to curb crime activities, aiming to restore peace in the areas.

He said law and order situation has been improved as camper it in 2013 due to countless efforts of police and numerous sacrifices of security forces, adding measures are being taken to enhance capacity of police through provision of latest training, modern equipment and establishment of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) to curb terrorism activities from province.

"Establishment of Complaints Cells in respective districts including Gwadar will connect all police stations with IG Office and Regional Police Office in light of Supreme Court for ensuring foolproof security to China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project in Balochistan", he said, adding First Investigation Report (FIR) was going to computerize systems at police stations of province for interest of security.

He said it was Primary responsibility of police to include new notorious criminals' Names in black and red book list and to improve police welfare funds for ensuring supporting of martyrs' families as financial who had given sacrifices of their precious lives for curbing terrorism activities during their duties.

IG Mohsin Hassan Butt urged police personnel to maintain positive attitude with public in order to build trust of people on police department for betterment of security.

He also mentioned public should register their complains at respective police stations through help of complaint numbers which have been displayed in police stations, despite complaints could be submitted at IG Police, DIG, and Commandant Balochistan Constabulary offices by public.

IG Police Balochsitan Mohsin Hassan Butt presented memorial shield to Course Commander Haider Sultan.