Law&order To Be Maintained At Any Cost: Police Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2022 | 08:37 PM

City Police Officer CPO Omar Saeed Malik on Monday visited different areas of the city to review security and traffic arrangements, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :City Police Officer CPO Omar Saeed Malik on Monday visited different areas of the city to review security and traffic arrangements, informed police spokesman.

CPO directed to maintain law and order at any cost in present situation.

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz, SP Saddar Ahmed Zaneer Cheema, District Security Officer and other officers also accompanied the CPO.

The CPO visited Rawat, Mandra, Gujjar Khan and other important places and gave instructions to ensure foolproof security.

As many as 2050 officers of Rawalpindi Police and 370 officers of Traffic Police including Elite Force have been deployed to perform their duties.

CPO also directed to keep close eye on the suspects and miscreants and ensure immediate action against those involved in any illegal activity.

CPO said it is prime duty of police to protect lives and properties of people. He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

