Laws spanning over 209 years available on Balochistan official web

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Law Department (BLD) has compiled all the laws covering the past 209 years from 1812 to 2021, all the compiled volumes were uploaded on the website of the Law Department for convenience of lawyers, public and departments.

This was disclosed by Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs ,Science and Information Technology Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi when Director Codification section of Law Department Mr. Muzmal Hussain, Deputy Director Mr.Hafeezullah, and former Director Parliamentary Affairs Mr.Saeedullah met here and presented the last certified updated complete and final published volumes to her during the meeting.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi paid great tribute to the entire team including the director and deputy director of codification section for completing the task within a short period of time. She praised the high quality of work in printing and publishing and said that completion of the last volumes was pending for the last 29 years, which have been updated and compiled. The first certified volume of the Balochistan Law Department was published in 1988, which included laws, orders, and ordinances from 1812 to 1962.

A second volume was published in 1992 containing updates from 1963 to 1969, a third volume was publicized in 1994 which compiled all information from the 1970 to the 1980 saying these three volumes were completed and published in six years, since then, work in this regard was suspended .

We had decided to end this 29-year backlog and restart the task.

Dr. Rubaba said that the Law Codification Section of the Department started drafting and printing by consolidating all laws, orders and references and in the same year between 2021 and 2022, completed the most difficult task of compiling, verifying and printing three volumes four, five and six by concerned department.

Volume 4 includes updates from 1981 to 2009, Volume 5 from 2009 to 2014, and Volume 6 from 2015 to 2021, she said.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that all these important legal documents have been uploaded on balochistancode.gob.pk website of Balochistan Law Department for the convenience of government departments, lawyers and public which could be easily utilized and as in the past, no department or individual would need to search the files buried in any department for legal support and reference.

On this occasion, Director Codification Muzmal Hussain and Deputy Director Hafeezullah presented a set of printed volumes to Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi.