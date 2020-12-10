Laws to be translated into regional languages to create awareness about rights: Veerji Kohli

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Human Rights Department Veerji Kolhi Thursday said the Sindh Human Rights department was working on translation of special laws into regional languages so that all citizens, regardless of their faith, gender, age and ability, become aware of their rights

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Human Rights Department Veerji Kolhi Thursday said the Sindh Human Rights department was working on translation of special laws into regional languages so that all citizens, regardless of their faith, gender, age and ability, become aware of their rights.

He was sharing his views in a panel discussion jointly organized by the Sindh Human Rights department, UNDP Pakistan and the EU in connection with the International Human Rights Day.

He said the current priority of Sindh Human Rights department was raising awareness among the citizens about their rights.

Kolhi said the Human Rights department is continuously working towards strengthening the human rights structures in Sindh, so that they are strong enough to protect the people and to fulfill Pakistan's international commitments.

Sindh Minister for Women Development department Shehla Raza, Special Assistant to CM for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar; former member National Commission on Human Rights Anis Haroon, and Member National Commission on the Rights of the Child Iqbal Detho were among the other panelists.

Due to recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the event was attended by limited number of people who strictly observed all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The panelists discussed the laws passed in Sindh to protect vulnerable groups including the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act, 2013; Sindh Hindu Marriage (Amendment) Act, 2018; Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2018; the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act, 2013.

Shehla Raza said that the Government of Sindh has adopted the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act to protect women that bans physical torture as well as victimization through psychological, economic and social means.

The COVID-19 Pandemic has affected women and children the most and the government is working on prevention through awareness raising, on response through 1094 helpline and on rehabilitation through providing security to the citizens, she said.

UNDP Pakistan's Assistant Resident Representative Kaiser Ishaque congratulated the Sindh Government on their efforts to protect and promote the human rights of marginalized groups through a strong legislative framework.

He said that, "UNDP is keen to continue its collaboration with Human Rights department in Sindh, including supporting the effective implementation of policies protecting the rights of those traditionally left behind, strengthening collection and digitization of human rights data and implementation of Pakistan's National Action Plan on business and Human Rights in the province. We also thank the EU for their support in today's event." Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara said that the EU is pleased to support the government of Pakistan - and in Sindh - to promote Human Rights and be part of this important event.

She added that the EU's support also includes awareness raising on women's rights and violence against women, and capacity building of law enforcement and judiciary. The European Union appreciates the collaboration with UNDP as a partner in development and Human Rights, she added.

The event concluded with the Sindh Government making a commitment to support the effective implementation of the legislations, especially those protecting the rights of vulnerable groups, through increased advocacy and awareness raising amongst relevant communities and society at large.