Laws To Hold Court Trials Via Video Link On Cards: IHC CJ

Published November 20, 2023

Laws to hold court trials via video link on cards: IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamir Farooq on Monday said that the laws pertaining to present imprisoned accused before the court via video link were on the cards.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the lawyers' lounge, he announced that a judicial policy aligning with modern practices would be formulated.

The chief justice emphasized the need for lawyers to play a proactive role in diminishing the backlog of pending cases as their collective efforts were crucial in providing support to the common man within the legal system.

The facility of e-filing was set to resume, enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of the legal filing process, he added.

