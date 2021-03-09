UrduPoint.com
Lawyer Accused Of Auto Theft Arrested In Karachi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 03:34 PM

Lawyer accused of auto theft arrested in karachi

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) nabbed a lawyer, involved in auto theft, who had also been arrested eight times earlier

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) nabbed a lawyer, involved in auto theft, who had also been arrested eight times earlier.

Police said they recovered a stolen vehicle AKT-044 from the possession of the accused Ayub Malik s/o Ibrahim which was lifted from the jurisdiction of Police Station Aziz Bhatti.

Police informed that the accused was arrested ninth time adding that he had completed his LLB during imprisonment.

The accused was involved in the crime since 2009, said a press note on Tuesday.

The accused said they sold stolen vehicles in Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

