Lawyer Accuses SIMS Head Dr.Ayaz Of Distorting Facts About Nawaz Sharif's Illness

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 19 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 12:46 AM

Justice Forum Chairman Dr. Bashir Ahmad accuses Dr. Mehmood Ayaz of distorting facts about illness of former PM Nawaz Sharif and paving way for him to go abroad.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2019) Justice Forum Chairman Advocate Bashir Ahmad on Tuesday alleged that Dr. Ayaz Mehmood, head of Services Institute of Medical Sciences, distorted facts about illness of PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and paved the way for him to go abroad.

Bashir Ahmad alleged that Dr. Mehmood Ayaz, by doing so, caused huge loss to the state. He made these allegations after analyzing the report prepared by an independent medical committee holding investigation into the matter related to the illness of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The report was prepared by Dr. Kazim Naqvi

The committee reached to the conclusion that government medical board committed professional dishonesty in the mater of Nawaz Sharif’s illness. Dr. Tafseer was terminated from his job soon after he made facts about Nawaz Sharif’s illness public.

“Dr. Tafseer was removal from his office from Services Hospital for bringing to the public facts about illness of Nawaz Sharif," said the lawyer, adding that “PM Khan intervened into the matter after which Dr. Tafseer was restored,”.

Justice Forum demanded that an inquiry committee must be constituted to probe the matter and strict action should be taken against all those who are found guilty.

“Those who are found guilty in investigation must be tried in Anti-Terrorism Court,” said the Justice Forum Chairman. “Their properties must be attached and their license should be cancelled with PM&DC. Justice Forum also demanded the Punjab government to ensure protection of Dr. Tafseer beside the removal of all members of government board, so that they could not distort further the facts about illness of former premier.

