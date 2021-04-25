UrduPoint.com
Lawyer Allegedly Shot Dead By Armed Robber

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 04:40 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Member Burewala bar association and kiln association Punjab was shot dead by unknown armed robber for putting resistance in a robbery bid here at Chack 515/EB on Sunday.

According to police sources, Member Bar Association and member Punjab Kiln Association Chaudhary Muhammad Irfan Advocate was present at his kiln situated at Chack 515/EB. All of a sudden, an unknown armed outlaw entered in his office and snatched cash, mobile phones and other valuables from him. He also opened fire and killed Muhammad Irfan when he tried to resist the robbery bid.

The criminal managed to escape from the scene.

Police concerned reached the spot and handed over the body to the heirs after conducting autopsy from the hospital. Police have registered the case and started the investigations into the incident.

However, the local bar association and other bar associations of the district have announced full day strike against the murder. They demanded of inspector general of police Punjab to arrest the criminal as soon as possible.

