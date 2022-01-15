UrduPoint.com

Lawyer Commits Suicide

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Lawyer commits suicide

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :A lawyer committed suicide over domestic disputes, in the limits of Satellite Town police station.

Police said on Saturday that Khurram Iqbal advocate, a resident of New Satellite town was upset over domestic disputes and he ended his life by shooting himself.

Police have handed over the body to their heirs after completing legal formalities.

Investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

