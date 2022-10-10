Lawyer concludes arguments in Barrister Fahad case

The plaintiff lawyer in Barrister Fahad murder case on Monday concluded his arguments before a local court of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The plaintiff lawyer in Barrister Fahad murder case on Monday concluded his arguments before a local court of Islamabad.

District and Session Judge Atta Rabani heard the murder case against three accused including Raja Arshad, Noman Khokhar and Hashim.

Plaintiff's lawyer Akram Qureshi said that according to the CDR record the accused were on the crime scene at the time of incident. They also had been in contact with each other before the crime, he added.

The lawyer said that the accused Raja Hashim had also admitted his presence at the place of incident. The accused stated that Fahad Malik was murdered and plaintiff was injured during conflicts between the parties.

The lawyer said that the accused Raja Arashad allegedly shot 45 fires at the car of Barrister Fahad and the victim received eight bullets at various parts of the his body.

He further said that accused Raja Hashim had assisted the main accused Raja Arshad in the crime and provided him weapon. All accused had produced the weapon of crime during the police investigation, he said.

He said that the police had declared the accused as the murderer of victim during the interrogation.

After the lawyer concluded arguments, the court sought arguments from the defence lawyer tomorrow and adjourned the case.

It maybe mentioned here that Barrister Fahad was shot dead in August 2016.