UrduPoint.com

Lawyer Concludes Arguments In Barrister Fahad Case

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2022 | 06:41 PM

Lawyer concludes arguments in Barrister Fahad case

The plaintiff lawyer in Barrister Fahad murder case on Monday concluded his arguments before a local court of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The plaintiff lawyer in Barrister Fahad murder case on Monday concluded his arguments before a local court of Islamabad.

District and Session Judge Atta Rabani heard the murder case against three accused including Raja Arshad, Noman Khokhar and Hashim.

Plaintiff's lawyer Akram Qureshi said that according to the CDR record the accused were on the crime scene at the time of incident. They also had been in contact with each other before the crime, he added.

The lawyer said that the accused Raja Hashim had also admitted his presence at the place of incident. The accused stated that Fahad Malik was murdered and plaintiff was injured during conflicts between the parties.

The lawyer said that the accused Raja Arashad allegedly shot 45 fires at the car of Barrister Fahad and the victim received eight bullets at various parts of the his body.

He further said that accused Raja Hashim had assisted the main accused Raja Arshad in the crime and provided him weapon. All accused had produced the weapon of crime during the police investigation, he said.

He said that the police had declared the accused as the murderer of victim during the interrogation.

After the lawyer concluded arguments, the court sought arguments from the defence lawyer tomorrow and adjourned the case.

It maybe mentioned here that Barrister Fahad was shot dead in August 2016.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Murder Islamabad Police Car August 2016 All From Weapon Court

Recent Stories

UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

7 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama wi ..

Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama with public

7 hours ago
 Electoral lists including of Larkana displayed in ..

Electoral lists including of Larkana displayed in District Election Commissioner ..

8 hours ago
 Govt to fulfill IMF program, provide maximum relie ..

Govt to fulfill IMF program, provide maximum relief to people: Ishaq Dar

8 hours ago
 HRCP calls for wider national debate on death pena ..

HRCP calls for wider national debate on death penalty

8 hours ago
 Rana Sana to move court against Punjab ACE

Rana Sana to move court against Punjab ACE

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.