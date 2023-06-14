Lawyer concludes cross-examination in Sara Inam case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The defence lawyer in Sara Inam murder case on Wednesday concluded his cross-examination with two prosecution witnesses before the trial court.

District and Session Judge Ata Rabbani heard the case with regard to murder of a Canadian national by her husband Shahnawaz Amir.

Defence lawyer Basharratullah Advocate, during the hearing, conducted cross examination with prosecution witnesses including Dr. Tariq Mehmood and Masood Ali.

The lawyer objected over the method for testifying of the witnesses and said that statements were recorded in his absence.

The court instructed the lawyer to ensure his attendance on next hearing and adjourned further hearing of the case on July 5.

It may be mentioned here that secretariat police station had registered a case against Shahnawaz Amir for killing his wife with the hit of a dumbbell.