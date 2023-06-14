UrduPoint.com

Lawyer Concludes Cross-examination In Sara Inam Case

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Lawyer concludes cross-examination in Sara Inam case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The defence lawyer in Sara Inam murder case on Wednesday concluded his cross-examination with two prosecution witnesses before the trial court.

District and Session Judge Ata Rabbani heard the case with regard to murder of a Canadian national by her husband Shahnawaz Amir.

Defence lawyer Basharratullah Advocate, during the hearing, conducted cross examination with prosecution witnesses including Dr. Tariq Mehmood and Masood Ali.

The lawyer objected over the method for testifying of the witnesses and said that statements were recorded in his absence.

The court instructed the lawyer to ensure his attendance on next hearing and adjourned further hearing of the case on July 5.

It may be mentioned here that secretariat police station had registered a case against Shahnawaz Amir for killing his wife with the hit of a dumbbell.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Police Station Wife May July Court

Recent Stories

ECC allows Pakistan LNG Limited to execute propose ..

ECC allows Pakistan LNG Limited to execute proposed framework agreement with SOC ..

32 minutes ago
 UAE public joint-stock companies&#039; capital rea ..

UAE public joint-stock companies&#039; capital reaches AED702 billion by end of ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE banking sector sees AED263 billion in savings ..

UAE banking sector sees AED263 billion in savings deposits until March 2023

56 minutes ago
 etisalat by e&amp; launches &#039;Apps 360&#039; f ..

Etisalat by e&amp; launches &#039;Apps 360&#039; for to digitally empower busine ..

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture awarded certificates for three Autis ..

Dubai Culture awarded certificates for three Autism-friendly facilities

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Land Department participates in inaugural Qa ..

Dubai Land Department participates in inaugural Qatar Real Estate Forum

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.