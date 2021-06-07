Lawyer delegation calls Chief Justice Peshawar High Court

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :A delegation of Swabi Bar Council headed by President District Bar, Malik Danial Khan and member Bar Council Syed Mubashir Shah on Monday called on Chief Justice Peshawar High Court , Justice Qaiser Rashid.

During the meeting , the delegation apprised the Chief Justice about various problems being faced by the Swabi Bar Council.

The Chief Justice assured to address their issues on the priority basis and soon civil judges would be appointed on vacant seats in Swabi so that people can get justice without delay.