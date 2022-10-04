UrduPoint.com

Lawyer Dies In Court

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Lawyer dies in court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :A senior lawyer died due to cardiac arrest in the premises of Session Courts here on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that 54-year-old Azhar Hussain, resident of P-134 Defence Fort,SMD road, came to District Katchery Faisalabad to plead a case in the competent court of law when he felt severe pain in his chest and became unconscious.

On receiving information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted him to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) where he was pronounced dead due to cardiac arrest.

Later, the body was handed over to her relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, spokesman added.

