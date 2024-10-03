Lawyer forums reject Oct 5th convention

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Muslim League-N Lawyers Forum, Peoples’ Lawyer Forum, Malgari Wakilan of ANP Lawyers Forum on Thursday rejected the All Pakistan lawyers Convention under the aegis of Peshawar High Court Bar Association and completely denied their participation in the convention.

Advocate Lajbar Khan told media persons that the convention was called in with the consent of some specific lawyers and not with the unanimous approval of the lawyers of PHC.

He said at the general body meeting of the Peshawar High Court Bar, the conduct of this lawyers’ convention was completely rejected.

Despite the refusal by lawyers, he said this convention was being held, adding that our like-minded lawyers will not participate in the convention.

He said the upcoming lawyers’ convention has no support from the lawyers community as the call for this illegal convention was totally based on personal gains.

However, General Secretary Peshawar High Court Bar, Muhammad Alam Adinzai said the convention will be held on 5th October no matter if other lawyers’ bodies do not attend it.

