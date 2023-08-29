Lawyer gunned down

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :A lawyer was shot to death by some unidentified outlaws here at Shehaanwala water channel under the jurisdiction of Phularwan police station on Tuesday.

Police said that Noor Muhammad Jaspaal (40) r/o Saalam city was heading to Sargodha on his car when some unidentified armed motorcyclists opened fire at him.

He received severe bullet injuries and died on the spot,while the vehicle after loosing control went into Shehaanwala nala.

Police concern reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for autopsy and started investigation.