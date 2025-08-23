Lawyer killed during police raid in Charsadda, heirs stage protest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Local lawyer Mian Asim Shah Advocate was killed and two police personnel were injured when firing started during police raid conducted in the limits of City Police Station in Charsadda district, on Saturday.

The lawyer was killed when he was hit by stray bullet.

After the tragedy, the residents of area protested strongly, after which police registered an initial report, however, no explanation regarding real reasons and responsibility of incident has been given so far.

The protesters have demanded a transparent inquiry and action against those responsible.

According to sources, the authorities say that the facts would be revealed after completion of the inquiry.

Meanwhile, the Federal Minister for SAFRON, Amir Muqam visited Charsadda district and extended heartfelt condolences to Mian Mohsin Shah, the father of slain Mian Asim Shah Advocate.