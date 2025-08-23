Open Menu

Lawyer Killed During Police Raid In Charsadda, Heirs Stage Protest

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Lawyer killed during police raid in Charsadda, heirs stage protest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Local lawyer Mian Asim Shah Advocate was killed and two police personnel were injured when firing started during police raid conducted in the limits of City Police Station in Charsadda district, on Saturday.

The lawyer was killed when he was hit by stray bullet.

After the tragedy, the residents of area protested strongly, after which police registered an initial report, however, no explanation regarding real reasons and responsibility of incident has been given so far.

The protesters have demanded a transparent inquiry and action against those responsible.

According to sources, the authorities say that the facts would be revealed after completion of the inquiry.

Meanwhile, the Federal Minister for SAFRON, Amir Muqam visited Charsadda district and extended heartfelt condolences to Mian Mohsin Shah, the father of slain Mian Asim Shah Advocate.

Recent Stories

Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Duc ..

Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai

8 minutes ago
 Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usa ..

Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'

54 minutes ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended f ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days

2 hours ago
 Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Si ..

Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation

2 hours ago

Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..

2 hours ago
 Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portu ..

Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal

2 hours ago
UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Cha ..

UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack on World Food Programme Humani ..

3 hours ago
 Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57

Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Princ ..

3 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitar ..

GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitarian convoy in North Darfur

3 hours ago
 India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi

India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan