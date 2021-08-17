UrduPoint.com

Lawyer Killed, His Friend Injured By Motorcyclists

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 11:20 PM

Lawyer killed, his friend injured by motorcyclists

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a lawyer and injured his friend in the area of Tandlianwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that Rae Muzammal Advocate along with his friend Malik Muzammal Khiyali advocate was going in a car when unknown motorcyclists intercepted them near Jallah Mor and opened indiscriminate firing.

As a result, Rae Muzammal received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot while his friend was shifted to hospital in a critical condition.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene after firing.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Police Police Station Car Died Tandlianwala From

Recent Stories

Four in ten will switch retailers if there are del ..

Four in ten will switch retailers if there are delays in online transaction, say ..

51 minutes ago
 Supreme Court issues notice to NAB over Khursheed ..

Supreme Court issues notice to NAB over Khursheed Shah's bail plea

25 minutes ago
 Malaysian Parties Agree to 'Peaceful' New Politica ..

Malaysian Parties Agree to 'Peaceful' New Political Landscape to Fight COVID-19 ..

25 minutes ago
 Govt allocated substantial funds for education: Sh ..

Govt allocated substantial funds for education: Shahwani

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants durable peace, stability in region: ..

Pakistan wants durable peace, stability in region: FM

25 minutes ago
 Germany's Maas Says Evacuation From Afghanistan 'F ..

Germany's Maas Says Evacuation From Afghanistan 'Fully Underway'

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.