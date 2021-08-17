Lawyer killed, his friend injured by motorcyclists

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a lawyer and injured his friend in the area of Tandlianwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that Rae Muzammal Advocate along with his friend Malik Muzammal Khiyali advocate was going in a car when unknown motorcyclists intercepted them near Jallah Mor and opened indiscriminate firing.

As a result, Rae Muzammal received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot while his friend was shifted to hospital in a critical condition.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene after firing.