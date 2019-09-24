UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lawyer Kills Two Dacoits In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 04:56 PM

Lawyer kills two dacoits in Karachi

The Lawyer has killed 3 robbers who stormed into his house in Shah Latif Town, Karachi, while the 3rd one escaped

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) The Lawyer has killed 3 robbers who stormed into his house in Shah Latif Town, Karachi, while the 3rd one escaped.The dead dacoits belong to Sindh.

Police has registered the case and started the investigation.According to media reports the 3 alleged armed robbers stormed into a lawyer house, the lawyer Choudhry Aslam Javed killed 2 of them with pistol fire.

Police reached on the incident spot after being informed and recovered the Pistol along with magazines and 2 dead bodies. Police sent the dead bodies to Jinnah Hospital for the post mortem in Edhi Ambulance.SSP Malir has said that the house owner is a Lawyer and the two dead dacoits are identified as Khameeso and Shehroz and they are the residents of Shikarpur district while the police is collecting the criminal records of the suspects, however the pistol of the lawyer is in police custody for the investigation.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Dead Fire Police Shikarpur Malir Criminals Post Media

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

6 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

6 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

6 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

6 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

7 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.