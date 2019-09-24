Lawyer kills two dacoits in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

The Lawyer has killed 3 robbers who stormed into his house in Shah Latif Town, Karachi, while the 3rd one escaped

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) The Lawyer has killed 3 robbers who stormed into his house in Shah Latif Town, Karachi, while the 3rd one escaped.The dead dacoits belong to Sindh.

Police has registered the case and started the investigation.According to media reports the 3 alleged armed robbers stormed into a lawyer house, the lawyer Choudhry Aslam Javed killed 2 of them with pistol fire.

Police reached on the incident spot after being informed and recovered the Pistol along with magazines and 2 dead bodies. Police sent the dead bodies to Jinnah Hospital for the post mortem in Edhi Ambulance.SSP Malir has said that the house owner is a Lawyer and the two dead dacoits are identified as Khameeso and Shehroz and they are the residents of Shikarpur district while the police is collecting the criminal records of the suspects, however the pistol of the lawyer is in police custody for the investigation.