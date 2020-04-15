Lawyer leader demands financial assistance

Former president of Lahore High Court Bar Multan Bench Habib Ullah Shakir on Wednesday appealed to the government for extending the relief package to lawyers fraternity, who are facing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Former president of Lahore High Court Bar Multan Bench Habib Ullah Shakir on Wednesday appealed to the government for extending the relief package to lawyers fraternity, who are facing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to the media here at the Multan Press Club, he stated that the COVID-19 had rendered several professionals jobless in the country.

The lawyers were no exception and had to stay home due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Punjab Bar Council, he said, paid welfare fund to the families of lawyers who passed away, but some lawyers were approaching the court to get that fund for running their kitchen, he added.

Shakir said the government was going to extend financial assistance of upto Rs 150 million each to the bar associations. The lawyers, who were a white collar segment of the society, also needed financial assistance in the hard circumstances, he added.