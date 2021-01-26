UrduPoint.com
Lawyer Leaders Congratulated Over Winning Bar Offices

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 11:20 AM

Lawyer leaders congratulated over winning bar offices

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Southen Punjab leaders on Tuesday congratulated lawyer leaders over winning offices of District Bar Association Bahawalpur.

According to a press release issued by JI Bahawalpur Office here, a delegation of JI leaders headed by Naib Ameer, JI Southern Punjab, Syed Zeeshan Akhtar visited the bar office and met with the President of District Bar Association Bahawalpur, Akhtar Abbasi, the Vice President, Tahir Ganjial, the General Secretary, Aftab Mubarak, Joint Secretary, Babar Baloch, Finance Secretary, Rao Zafar, library Secretary, Abid Masood and members (executive).

The JI delegation congratulated the lawyer leaders for winning offices of the District Bar Association of Bahawalpur.

The JI leader, Akhtar said that lawyers played pivotal role in provision of justice to people.

