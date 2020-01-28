UrduPoint.com
Lawyer Refuses To Defend Rape Case Accused

The lawyers of Manshera Tuesday formed a panel to plead the case of 'Seminary rape case' victim in the court of law while the lawyer of the accused Qari Shamsuddin refused to defend him after a positive DNA report was presented in the court

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) : The lawyers of Manshera Tuesday formed a panel to plead the case of 'Seminary rape case' victim in the court of law while the lawyer of the accused Qari Shamsuddin refused to defend him after a positive DNA report was presented in the court.

Manshera Bar Club President Amir Khan appreciated the decision of advocate Musawar Aslam Tanooli, the lawyer of accused Qari Shamsuddin for surrendering the case on merit.

The lawyers' community of Masnhera also formed a panel for the support of the rape victim.

The police when presented the DNA report of accused Qari Shamsuddin before the court which was positive, Musawar Aslam Tanoli surrender the defense of the accused.

Additional Sessions Judge-III Manshera adjourned the hearing of the case after refusal of defense lawyer and fixed next hearing on February 1,2020 while Manshera police also handed over the completed challan along with DNA report to the public prosecutor.

