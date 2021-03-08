Lawyer shot dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :A lawyer was shot death under mysterious circumstances in the area of Sandal Bar police station.

A police spokesman said on Monday that 34-year-old Salman Khaliq Dogar Advocate was travelling in a car after meeting his relatives in Chak No 35-JB when unknown assailants, riding on a motorcycle, intercepted him near Chak No 34-JB and opened fire at him.

He received serious bullet injuries and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.