Lawyer shot dead in court premises in Bhalwal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :A man was gunned down in an incident of firing in Bhalwal police limits on Wednesday.

Police sources said that Rana Mudassar Iqbal Advocate resident of Chak 8/NB Tehsil Bhalw had enmity with his relatives.

On the day of incident some unknown persons have allegedly shot dead the advocate Mudassar Iqbal when he was going to attend court hearing in Bhalwal Tehsil Courts this morning and fled.

The body was shifted to THQ hospital for medical examination police are looking into the matter.