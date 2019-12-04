Lawyer shot dead in Sialkot

Two unidentified attackers on Wednesday gunned down a famous lawyer on the Paris Road in Kotwali police limits

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Two unidentified attackers on Wednesday gunned down a famous lawyer on the Paris Road in Kotwali police limits.

According to the police, Sajjad Hussian Dhudhra Advocate was travelling by a car when the accused on a motorcycle intercepted him and opened indiscriminate firing on him.

As a result, he died on the spot while the accused fled.

On information, DPO Mustansar Firoze reached the crime scene and directed the officials to arrest the accused at the earliest.

The police have registered a case and started investigations.