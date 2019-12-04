UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lawyer Shot Dead In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 08:12 PM

Lawyer shot dead in Sialkot

Two unidentified attackers on Wednesday gunned down a famous lawyer on the Paris Road in Kotwali police limits

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Two unidentified attackers on Wednesday gunned down a famous lawyer on the Paris Road in Kotwali police limits.

According to the police, Sajjad Hussian Dhudhra Advocate was travelling by a car when the accused on a motorcycle intercepted him and opened indiscriminate firing on him.

As a result, he died on the spot while the accused fled.

On information, DPO Mustansar Firoze reached the crime scene and directed the officials to arrest the accused at the earliest.

The police have registered a case and started investigations.

Related Topics

Firing Police Road Car Died Paris

Recent Stories

Manzoor and Shakeel reel off hundreds in Sindh fig ..

7 minutes ago

Central Punjab consolidate birth in final

20 minutes ago

FINCA Microfinance Bank Pakistan Supports “Women ..

43 minutes ago

MoI&#039;s Security Qualifications Center certifie ..

46 minutes ago

AquaChemie to set up AED150 million chemical termi ..

2 hours ago

Late strikes give Northern advantage on action-pac ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.