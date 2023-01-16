Lawyer shot killed in Pindi

(@FahadShabbir)

Some unidentified armed attackers on Monday shot killed a lawyer over unknown reasons near Dheri Hassanabad in the limits of Civil Lines Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Some unidentified armed attackers on Monday shot killed a lawyer over unknown reasons near Dheri Hassanabad in the limits of Civil Lines Police Station.

Station House Officer (SHO) Civil Lines Yasir Abbas confirmed the incident and said that the some unknown assailants, riding on a motorcycle, opened indiscriminate firing at a lawyer Sheikh Imran when he was on his way back to home in the area of Dheri Hassanabad.

As a result, Sheikh Imran Advocate succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

The attackers managed to flee away from the scene.

The body of the deceased was shifted to the hospital for postmortem. The Police team collected evidence from the crime scene, whereas investigation was being done from all angles, the SHO said.

He added that the accused involved would be arrested and brought to justice very soon.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari has taken notice of the killing of lawyer and directed SP Potohar to submit a detailed report on the matter.

President of District Bar Association Faisal Niazi Rawalpindi condemned the tragic incident and demanded the arrest of the unknown killers.