Lawyer smashes counter glasses of LHC Copy office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :A lawyer on Wednesday smashed the glasses of counter at the Lahore High Court (LHC) copy office over delay in issuing the certified copy of a case.

According to LHC spokesperson, advocate Muhammad Jahangir wielding an iron rod came to the LHC copy office and started smashing glasses of counter after an altercation with the staff over delay in issuing the certified copy of a case.

However, police have arrested the lawyer and registered a case against him under Anti-terrorism Act.

The bar council has strongly condemned the incident and suspended the license of accused lawyer.

DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhry said that legal action would be taken against the accused, "no matter how influential he is".

The security of courts was the first priority and negligence in this regard would notbe tolerated, he added.