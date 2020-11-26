UrduPoint.com
Lawyers Announce Protest Against 11th Hour Postponement Of SBC Election

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 09:34 PM

Lawyers announce protest against 11th hour postponement of SBC election

The lawyers taking part in the November 28 elections of Sindh Bar Council (SBC) as the candidates have condemned postponement of the election a day before the polling

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The lawyers taking part in the November 28 elections of Sindh Bar Council (SBC) as the candidates have condemned postponement of the election a day before the polling.

In a joint press conference at the District Bar Association's hall, advocates Sajjad Chandio, K B Laghari, Inderjeet Lohano, Aijaz Aiwan, Parveen Chachar, Farhad Ali Abro and others blamed Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh government for postponement of election. "The PPP itself is organizing public meetings in other provinces and the PPP Co-Chairman's daughter is holding her engagement ceremony but the lawyers are being prevented from electing their representatives in the garb of COVID-19," said advocate Chandio. He pointed out that the SBC's election was held after 5 years and that the Advocate General Sindh, who was appointed by the provincial government, conducted those elections.

"The elections have been delayed under a conspiracy and the Advocate General Sindh and the provincial government are directly responsible for this," Chandio argued.

The lawyers announced a three days boycott of the court proceedings and warned of launching a protest movement in which they would hold demonstrations outside the Chief Minister House and Sindh Advocate General's office. "We will begin a march from the advocate general's office to the CM House," said Chandio. Lawyers demanded resignation of the AGS over the issue and said the bar elections were taking place in other provinces. According to a notification issued on Thursday by the Returning Officer Salman Talibuddin, the elections had been postponed to a date which would be notified later.

He referred to the increase in COVID-19 cases and the provincial government's ban on over-crowding at the public places as the reasons for not holding the election as per the schedule.

