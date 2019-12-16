UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lawyers' Arrest; Lahore High Court Bench Refers Matter To Chief Justice

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 10:17 PM

Lawyers' arrest; Lahore High Court bench refers matter to Chief Justice

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday referred petitions against arrest of lawyers in connection with Punjab Institute of Cardiology rampage case to the LHC chief justice with a request to fix the matter before another bench for hearing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday referred petitions against arrest of lawyers in connection with Punjab Institute of Cardiology rampage case to the LHC chief justice with a request to fix the matter before another bench for hearing.

The bench referred the petitions after a request by the Lahore High Court Bar President Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry for the purpose during the proceedings.

The bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun heard the petitions filed by the Lahore High Court Bar, Hafiz Allah Yar Sipra and others.

It is pertinent to mention here that a reply was also submitted in the court on behalf of Capital City Police Officer Lahore in response to earlier court directions.

The petitioners had challenged the arrest of lawyers and sought directions for producing the arrested lawyers before the court, besides a list of lawyers required by the police in connection with PIC incident.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Chief Justice Lahore High Court Police Lawyers Court Punjab Institute Of Cardiology

Recent Stories

Iconic Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi to be managed by ..

6 minutes ago

US Imposes Sanctions on 2 South Sudanese Ministers ..

3 minutes ago

Mass marriage ceremony held at Kolo Tarar

3 minutes ago

Russian Industry Growth in 2019 May Be Slightly Lo ..

3 minutes ago

Uplift schemes in Taunsa Sharif underway

4 minutes ago

Downsized US force in Afghanistan would still pack ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.