Lawyers asked to avoid bringing associates, others in Lahore High Court premises

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court Bar Associations (LHCBA) has asked the lawyers community to avoid bringing their associates, clerks and litigants in the LHC premises till the coronavirus threat persist.

In a press release issued here on Monday, the office bearers said that the step was taken to ensure the precautionary measures/guidelines issued by the Lahore High Court through a recent circular in the wake of coronavirus epidemic.

The office bearers also appealed to the LHC chief justice to fix only habeas petitions, bail matters and urgent stay matters in next two weeks to ensure the minimum entry of persons in the court.