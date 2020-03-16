UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lawyers Asked To Avoid Bringing Associates, Others In Lahore High Court Premises

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 10:38 PM

Lawyers asked to avoid bringing associates, others in Lahore High Court premises

The Lahore High Court Bar Associations (LHCBA) has asked the lawyers community to avoid bringing their associates, clerks and litigants in the LHC premises till the coronavirus threat persist

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court Bar Associations (LHCBA) has asked the lawyers community to avoid bringing their associates, clerks and litigants in the LHC premises till the coronavirus threat persist.

In a press release issued here on Monday, the office bearers said that the step was taken to ensure the precautionary measures/guidelines issued by the Lahore High Court through a recent circular in the wake of coronavirus epidemic.

The office bearers also appealed to the LHC chief justice to fix only habeas petitions, bail matters and urgent stay matters in next two weeks to ensure the minimum entry of persons in the court.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Lawyers Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review efforts t ..

26 minutes ago

Spreading rumours, fake information punishable by ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council launches economic stim ..

56 minutes ago

Anti-Polio drive kicks off in Balochistan

3 minutes ago

EU's Michel Calls For Unity Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

3 minutes ago

Russia, Turkey Close to Finalizing Extra S-400 Shi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.