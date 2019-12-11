(@FahadShabbir)

A group of lawyers on Wednesday assaulted the emergency room in Pakistan's Punjab Institute of Cardiology in the city of Lahore, vandalized the property, burned a police car and attacked Punjab Provincial Minister for Information Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan, media reported

Videos on Twitter showed that riot police were outnumbered by the crowd of lawyers dressed in suits, who broke into the hospital.

According to the Geo tv broadcaster, there were reports of casualties due to the incident. The reason behind the violent behavior of the group of lawyers is still not known.

Lawyers broke the windows in the emergency rooms and damaged cars parked on the hospital territory.

Chohan was assaulted by lawyers, who tore apart his clothes. The official said that the group tried to kidnap him.

Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered Punjab Chief Secretary Azam Suleiman Khan and Inspector General Police Shoaib Dastagir to submit an official report regarding the incident.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar called for the formation of a committee to further investigate the assault. Buzdar also stated that action would be taken against those responsible for the attack.�