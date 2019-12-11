UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lawyers Assault Hospital In Pakistan's Lahore, Attack Provincial Minister - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 05:37 PM

Lawyers Assault Hospital in Pakistan's Lahore, Attack Provincial Minister - Reports

A group of lawyers on Wednesday assaulted the emergency room in Pakistan's Punjab Institute of Cardiology in the city of Lahore, vandalized the property, burned a police car and attacked Punjab Provincial Minister for Information Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) A group of lawyers on Wednesday assaulted the emergency room in Pakistan's Punjab Institute of Cardiology in the city of Lahore, vandalized the property, burned a police car and attacked Punjab Provincial Minister for Information Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan, media reported.

Videos on Twitter showed that riot police were outnumbered by the crowd of lawyers dressed in suits, who broke into the hospital.

According to the Geo tv broadcaster, there were reports of casualties due to the incident. The reason behind the violent behavior of the group of lawyers is still not known.

Lawyers broke the windows in the emergency rooms and damaged cars parked on the hospital territory.

Chohan was assaulted by lawyers, who tore apart his clothes. The official said that the group tried to kidnap him.

Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered Punjab Chief Secretary Azam Suleiman Khan and Inspector General Police Shoaib Dastagir to submit an official report regarding the incident.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar called for the formation of a committee to further investigate the assault. Buzdar also stated that action would be taken against those responsible for the attack.�

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Imran Khan Chief Minister Geo TV Police Punjab Twitter Lawyers Car Media Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

 Lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore

7 minutes ago

Polls tighten on eve of Britain's Brexit election

44 seconds ago

Directives issued to probe matter of clash between ..

46 seconds ago

Germany to Provide Financial Support to Citizens A ..

47 seconds ago

Turkey Not Fulfilling Obligations on Stabilization ..

51 seconds ago

Governor for compulsion of uniform for universitie ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.