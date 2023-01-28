(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :A bullet raided boy of an assistant of renowned lawyer was found at deserted place on Khoar road in the limits of Fatehjang police station.

Police sources said that Faisal Javaid- who was working as an assistant with the lawyer Malik Ameer Afzal at Fatehjang judicial complex.

On Saturday, he left his house for work but later his body was found lying at a deserted place with a bullet injury while a pistol was also found along with his body. Later police shifted the body for autopsy at THQ hospital Fatehjang. The local bar association has announced a protest from Monday to register their protest against the killing.