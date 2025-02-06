Lawyers Association Kohat Elects New District Cabinet
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 10:24 PM
In a ceremony held at the Kohat Court's conference room on Thursday, the Lawyers Friends (Malgari Wakelan) Association Kohat welcomed its newly elected district cabinet
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) In a ceremony held at the Kohat Court's conference room on Thursday, the Lawyers Friends (Malgari Wakelan) Association Kohat welcomed its newly elected district cabinet.
Awami National Party, Provincial President Mian Iftikhar Hussain Shah graced the occasion as the special guest, alongside Senator Saif Aqil Shah and other prominent central and provincial leaders.
The newly elected cabinet comprises, President Malik Kifayatullah Jan, General Secretary Bilal Daraz Khattak, Senior Vice President Momina Bangash and others.
Mian Iftikhar Hussain Shah administered the oath to the new cabinet, extending his best wishes for their success.
In his address, he acknowledged the vital role lawyers play in upholding justice and expressed hope that the new leadership would effectively address the challenges faced by the legal community.
The newly elected office bearers reaffirmed their commitment to tirelessly advocate for the rights and welfare of the legal community.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
First leg of second edition of Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup in Australia ac ..
DG IAEA to visit Pakistan next week
Lawyers Association Kohat elects new district cabinet
Muslim Council of Elders' participates at Lahore Book Fair 2025
Innovations reshaping transport industry: WIPO
Fujairah Crown Prince reviews cultural developments in UAE
Belgians’ well-being at lowest level in 20 years
Copernicus: January 2025 warmest on record
Dubai to host MRO Middle East, AIME 2025
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Speaker of Jordan’s House of Representat ..
ALA 10th Linguistic Council highlights modern Arabic methodology
UAE Chambers discuss role of SMEs with South Africa
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG IAEA to visit Pakistan next week18 seconds ago
-
Lawyers Association Kohat elects new district cabinet20 seconds ago
-
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Ismail Khan, Sarah Rahman visits Polio transit points48 minutes ago
-
Aurat March to proceed on Feb 12, LHC informed48 minutes ago
-
KP Labour minister visits Hazara, orders immediate action on workers' issues53 minutes ago
-
Plant for Pakistan: A game-changer program to offset climate change1 hour ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti praises security forces for foiling sabotage plot in Chaman1 hour ago
-
Govt declares day of national mourning on funeral of Prince Karim Aga1 hour ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Fazal Shakoor Khan chairs meeting to address problems of Suk ..1 hour ago
-
Breath Pakistan: regional collaboration urged to combat glacial melt, air pollution at global climat ..1 hour ago
-
PM inquires after health of Maulana Fazlur Rehman1 hour ago
-
LHC upholds dismissal of stenographer for harassing female judiciary staff1 hour ago