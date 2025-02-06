Open Menu

Lawyers Association Kohat Elects New District Cabinet

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 10:24 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) In a ceremony held at the Kohat Court's conference room on Thursday, the Lawyers Friends (Malgari Wakelan) Association Kohat welcomed its newly elected district cabinet.

Awami National Party, Provincial President Mian Iftikhar Hussain Shah graced the occasion as the special guest, alongside Senator Saif Aqil Shah and other prominent central and provincial leaders.

The newly elected cabinet comprises, President Malik Kifayatullah Jan, General Secretary Bilal Daraz Khattak, Senior Vice President Momina Bangash and others.

Mian Iftikhar Hussain Shah administered the oath to the new cabinet, extending his best wishes for their success.

In his address, he acknowledged the vital role lawyers play in upholding justice and expressed hope that the new leadership would effectively address the challenges faced by the legal community.

The newly elected office bearers reaffirmed their commitment to tirelessly advocate for the rights and welfare of the legal community.

