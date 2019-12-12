Lawyers' attack on PIC against social norms: Aslam Iqbal

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that lawyers' attack and vandalism in Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) did not reflect norms of a civilized society

Addressing students and the media persons at Government College of Science, Wahdat Road on Thursday, the minister said that the worst cruelty like attacking the medical institutions and manhandling patients, did not occur in civilized societies.

"The more we condemn the PIC attack, the less it will be." he added.

He said that the legal action would be initiated against those involved in the attack and the incident would be fully investigated. Attacking institutions was highly deplorable and rampage of lawyers at the PIC was condemnable, he added.

He said ailing humanity was crucified at the altar of establishing hegemony and added no one could be allowed to do so.

The minister asked doctors to remain peaceful, adding the issue would be resolved. "I assure that justice would be done and action would be initiated against those involved in the rampage of PIC," he added.

He said that ban on student unions should be lifted and added that the incumbent government would enact legislation in this regard.

He expressed his sorrow over inhumane treatment meted out to Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Punjab Information Minister.

Later, the minister distributed prizes among the brilliant students.