Lawyers attack on PIC:  Court orders police to lodge FIR against doctor who allegedly provoked lawyers

The court passed the order on a plea moved by a lawyer who said that Dr. Irfan provoked the lawyers through a video message that went viral on social media.

An additional district & sessions judge passed the order on petition moved by Advocate Haider Zaman. The lawyer had said that the matter after a brief clash between the doctors and the lawyers almost came to end but Dr. Irfan –who is associated with Punjab Institute of Cardiology –provoked the lawyers for attack on Punjab Institute of Cardiology. He said he used provocative words against the doctors that resulted into huge loss and mental agony to the citizens beside the law order situation in the provincial capital.

He asked the court to order the police to book Dr. Irfan over charges of provoking the lawyers. After hearing the arguments of the lawyer, the sessions court ordered registration of FIR against Dr. Irfan.

Around 12 patients died after the rampaging lawyers attacked Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC)—the only state of the art cardiac hospital in the provincial capital, set a police van on fire and created law and order situation in the city.

The attack on the hospital brought worldwide defame to Pakistan.