Lawyers back constitutional amendment and creation of constitutional court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Prominent lawyers on Thursday expressed strong support for the constitutional amendment aimed at establishing a Federal Constitutional Court, emphasizing that such a reform is essential for judicial efficiency and modernization of the legal system.

Advocate Asif Irfan, former Secretary of the Islamabad Bar Association, highlighted the urgent need for judicial reforms to address the deficiencies of the outdated judicial system.

Talking to APP, he called for collective efforts to modernize the judiciary, stating that the proposed changes would enhance the speed and quality of justice in the country.

Welcoming the establishment of a Federal Constitutional Court, Advocate Mazhar Javed, another former Secretary of the Islamabad Bar Association, noted that the new court would be dedicated to cases of a constitutional and political nature.

This, he said, would allow the Supreme Court of Pakistan to focus on general cases, ultimately speeding up the dispensation of justice for the people.

Advocate Supreme Court, Javed Iqbal Banday, echoed this sentiment, pointing out that the creation of the Constitutional Court would significantly reduce the workload on the Supreme Court.

According to him, the bifurcation of responsibilities between the courts would not only ensure faster rulings but also help address the backlog of cases.

The legal fraternity's endorsement of the proposed Federal Constitutional Court reflects a growing demand for judicial reforms aimed at improving the overall efficiency of the judicial system in Pakistan.