Lawyers block police entry into courts in protest

Local lawyers Saturday observed strike against Daska police and stopped the entry of policemen in the Daska bar premises by locking the main gates here

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Local lawyers Saturday observed strike against Daska police and stopped the entry of policemen in the Daska bar premises by locking the main gates here.

They were protesting against DSP Shahid Warraich's alleged harsh attitude with Daska Bar Association General Secretary Ansar Waqas Sahi.

The protesting lawyers did not allow the police vans carrying prisoners from Sialkot district jail to enter the Daska Judicial Complex. They also staged a sit-in at the lawns of the Complex and chanted slogans against the police.