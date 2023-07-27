Lawyers block road to protest against police over colleague killing

The legal community block the Rawalpindi-Kohat road for several hours by placing the body of their slain colleague to register their protest against Attock Police for failing to stop the targeted killing of the lawyers in Pindigheb town

It was the second target killing of a lawyer in the town in the last two months as a target killer shot dead a senior female lawyer named Kubra Sheikh in broad daylight in the same town on June 23.

Police sources while quoting eyewitnesses said that Atif Ali Qureshi- former general secretary of Pindigheb bar association was going back to his house in his car after appearing in different cases at the tehsil court complex when he reached Khan Chowk, two masked men showered bullets at him resultantly he died on the spot.

The assassinators managed to escape from the scene successfully. Later rescue 1122 has taken the body to the tehsil headquarters hospital.

After getting information, a large number of lawyers reached the hospital, took the body to Rawalpindi-Kohat road and staged a sit-in to register their protest against Attock police by placing the body in the middle of the road.

The angry and charged lawyers also raised slogans against the police and demanded safety for the legal community.

Speaking on this occasion, local office bearers of the bar association have said that the slain lawyer Qureshi through a written complaint lodged with Attock Police he is being threatened with life by some elements but despite prior information, police failed to protect him resultantly due to alleged negligence of the police, he has lost life. Later after successful negotiation with the protesting lawyers, the road was opened after several hours.

Due to the protest, traffic was suspended on the Rawalpindi-Kohat road for several hours resultantly traffic was suspended between KP and Punjab causing serious inconvenience to the commuters especially women and children travelling on the inter-provincial route.

Long queues of vehicles including passenger vans, trucks and oil tankers remain stuck for several hours as police and traffic police failed to streamline traffic as there was a rush of passengers due to upcoming public holidays.