UrduPoint.com

Lawyers' Bodies Condemn Killing Of Former SCBA President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Lawyers' bodies condemn killing of former SCBA president

The lawyers' bodies on Monday condemned the killing of senior lawyer and former president Supreme Court Bar Association Latif Afridi and announced a strike on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The lawyers' bodies on Monday condemned the killing of senior lawyer and former president Supreme Court Bar Association Latif Afridi and announced a strike on Tuesday.

In a press release, the Punjab Bar Council strongly condemned the killing of the senior lawyer and expressed concern over lack of security in courts and bar rooms.

The bar demanded the government to make necessary arrangements in and around courts besides announcing a strike on Tuesday.

The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) also condemned the killing and demanded the government to arrest the culprits and hold their trial, in a press statement issued here.

The LHCBA also demanded special arrangements for security of lawyers at all levels.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Lahore High Court Punjab Lawyers Afridi All Government

Recent Stories

FNC reviews enhancing parliamentary cooperation wi ..

FNC reviews enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Morocco

16 minutes ago
 Most Canadian Companies Expect Recession in 2023 - ..

Most Canadian Companies Expect Recession in 2023 - Central Bank's Report

11 minutes ago
 DEWA showcases key projects, innovative initiative ..

DEWA showcases key projects, innovative initiatives at World Future Energy Summi ..

31 minutes ago
 More opportunities ahead for Pakistan after 10 yea ..

More opportunities ahead for Pakistan after 10 years of BRI: Federal Minister fo ..

9 minutes ago
 Somali Army Captures Port From Al-Shabaab Terroris ..

Somali Army Captures Port From Al-Shabaab Terrorists - Reports

10 minutes ago
 PTI's self proclaimed popularity shattered in Sind ..

PTI's self proclaimed popularity shattered in Sindh LG polls: State Minister for ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.