Lawyers' bodies condemn killing of former SCBA president

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The lawyers' bodies on Monday condemned the killing of senior lawyer and former president Supreme Court Bar Association Latif Afridi and announced a strike on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The lawyers' bodies on Monday condemned the killing of senior lawyer and former president Supreme Court Bar Association Latif Afridi and announced a strike on Tuesday.

In a press release, the Punjab Bar Council strongly condemned the killing of the senior lawyer and expressed concern over lack of security in courts and bar rooms.

The bar demanded the government to make necessary arrangements in and around courts besides announcing a strike on Tuesday.

The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) also condemned the killing and demanded the government to arrest the culprits and hold their trial, in a press statement issued here.

The LHCBA also demanded special arrangements for security of lawyers at all levels.