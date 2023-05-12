Lawyers boycott court proceedings

The legal community boycotted proceedings of the courts of law here on Friday to commemorate the May 12 killings of lawyers in 2007 in Karachi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The legal community boycotted proceedings of the courts of law here on Friday to commemorate the May 12 killings of lawyers in 2007 in Karachi.

In a statement, the office bearers of Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad said they fully endorsed the statement of the Sindh Bar Council which said May 12 would be remembered as a black day in country's history.