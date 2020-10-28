UrduPoint.com
Lawyers Boycott Court Proceedings On Sindh Bar Council's Call

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:30 PM

Lawyers boycott court proceedings on Sindh Bar Council's call

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Lawyers of Hyderabad, on the appeal of Sindh Bar Council, boycotted the court proceedings on Wednesday as a mark of protest against blasphemous acts and their defence by the French President Emmanuel Macron.   The members of Sindh High Court Bar Association and District Bar Association Hyderabad also held general body meetings condemning the acts which hurt the feelings of the Muslims.

   The President Sindh High Court Bar Association Hyderabad Farhad Ali Abro Adovcate, General Secretary Mumtaz Ali Leghari Advocate and President District Bar Association Hyderabad Taj Muhammad Kerio Advocate while addressing the participants of the meetings strongly condemned the publication of sketches of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) and demanded the United Nations to take action against countries playing with religious sentiments of the Muslims in the name of freedom of expression.

