Lawyers Boycott Court Proceedings To Protest Against Colleagues Murders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 09:50 PM

Lawyers boycott court proceedings to protest against colleagues murders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The lawyers on Monday boycotted court proceedings in protest against target killing of three lawyers and murder attacks on others in different incidents.

The lawyers partially boycotted court proceedings at Lahore High Court, sessions courts, civil courts and other subordinate courts on a call given by the Punjab Bar Council.

The strike seriously affected the litigants whose cases were adjourned due to non-availability of their counsel.

The council had given strike call over murder of Advocate Sami Ullah Bajwa and his brother in Sargodha, Advocate Iqbal Gujjar, with his two friends, in Kasur, and Advocate Ijaz Ahmed, in Sukhar, besides murder attempts on four lawyers in different districts of the province.

Meanwhile, Lahore High Court Bar Association President Tahir Nasrullah Warraich and other office-bearers condemned the incidents in a joint statement issued here. They demanded the Federal and provincial governments to ensure safety of the lawyers.

