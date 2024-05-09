Open Menu

Lawyers Boycott Courts Against Police Violence Against Lawyers In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 12:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The lawyers staged boycott of courts against Police violence against lawyers in Lahore on the call of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) here on Thursday.

The lawyers across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are not appearing in courts, the office-bearers decided.

“Today we also boycotted the court on the incident that happened in Lahore,” the lawyers said in protest.

Joint Secretary High Court Bar Association Ijaz Ali Shah in his speech strongly condemns Police violence against lawyers. Action should be taken against those officers who ordered to block the path of peaceful lawyers, Ijaz Ali Shah Advocate said.

Peaceful protest is the right of every citizen and this right is given by the Constitution of Pakistan, Ijaz Ali Shah Advocate told media men.

There will be no compromise on the rule of law in the country, Ijaz Ali Shah Advocate said.

