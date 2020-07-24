Lawyers boycott courts in Balohcistan

The legal fraternity Thursday boycotted court proceedings across Balochistan in protest against attack on Advocate Asghar Panezai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The legal fraternity Thursday boycotted court proceedings across Balochistan in protest against attack on Advocate Asghar Panezai. On the call of Balochistan Bar Council no lawyer appeared in the Balo chistan High Court and all subordinate courts in the province due to which hearing of the several cases were adjourned till next dates.

Advocate Asghar Penzai sustained injured when armed men opened fire at him in his chamber on Wednesday evening. He was rushed to Civil Hospital Quetta. However his condition is stated to be stable now.

