UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lawyers Boycott Courts Over French President Remarks Against Islam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:20 PM

Lawyers boycott courts over French President remarks against Islam

The lawyer community of Rawalpindi division responding to the call of Punjab Bar Council (PBC) on Wednesday completely observed strike in protest over the hate-based narrative against Islam by the French President Emmanuel Macron

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The lawyer community of Rawalpindi division responding to the call of Punjab Bar Council (PBC) on Wednesday completely observed strike in protest over the hate-based narrative against islam by the French President Emmanuel Macron.

Lawyers stayed away from court proceedings to condemn the continued publication of controversial caricatures in France.

Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench, Anti-Terrorism Courts, Special courts, Judicial Complex Rawalpindi, local courts in Murree, Taxila, Kotli Sattian, Gujjar Khan, Kallar Syedan and banking courts gave a deserted look as no hearings took place.

Bar associations passed resolutions condemning the French president remarks against Islam and urged the government to devise strategy in collaboration with Muslim world against the continued insulting behavior towards the teaching of Islam.

Related Topics

Protest World Punjab Murree France Rawalpindi Kotli Kallar Syedan Taxila Muslim From Government Court

Recent Stories

Ajman University ranks 1st for international stude ..

26 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces, ICA sign MoU

26 minutes ago

Enemies hatching conspiracies to create chaos in c ..

1 minute ago

Drug trafficker arrested, liquor seized

1 minute ago

Gasly stays at AlphaTauri for next season

1 minute ago

Wearing face-mask made mandatory at public places ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.