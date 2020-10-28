Lawyers boycott courts over French President remarks against Islam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The lawyer community of Rawalpindi division responding to the call of Punjab Bar Council (PBC) on Wednesday completely observed strike in protest over the hate-based narrative against islam by the French President Emmanuel Macron.

Lawyers stayed away from court proceedings to condemn the continued publication of controversial caricatures in France.

Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench, Anti-Terrorism Courts, Special courts, Judicial Complex Rawalpindi, local courts in Murree, Taxila, Kotli Sattian, Gujjar Khan, Kallar Syedan and banking courts gave a deserted look as no hearings took place.

Bar associations passed resolutions condemning the French president remarks against Islam and urged the government to devise strategy in collaboration with Muslim world against the continued insulting behavior towards the teaching of Islam.