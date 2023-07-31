The legal fertility of district Attock on Monday boycotted courts to register their protest as the police failed to arrest the killers of a bar member near the tehsil court complex in Pindigheb town on July 27

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The legal fertility of district Attock on Monday boycotted courts to register their protest as the police failed to arrest the killers of a bar member near the tehsil court complex in Pindigheb town on July 27.

On the other hand, the District Police Officer (DPO) suspended the Station House Officer Pindigheb Inspector Mazhar Hussain Shah and police chowki city Sub-Inspector Sajid Habib.

Former General Secretary Pindigheb Bar Association Atif Ali Qureshi was shot dead when he was going back to his house after attending court on July 27.

Later, the lawyers community register their protest against the killing of their colleague by staging a sit-in on Rawalpindi-Kohat road.

Later after assurance from the DPO that the culprits would be nabbed within 72 hours, the lawyers disbursed peacefully after three hours long protest.

As the deadline expired on Sunday, the lawyers on Monday boycotted court proceedings in the district and no lawyer appeared before any court to register their protest against police failure to arrest the culprits involved in the murder. The protest call was given by Vice Chairman Pakistan bar council (PBC) Bashrat Ullah Khan.