Lawyers on Wednesday boycotted district courts against attack on alleged life attempt on bar's vice president, Mir Umer Bin Ghafoor

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Lawyers on Wednesday boycotted district courts against attack on alleged life attempt on bar's vice president, Mir Umer Bin Ghafoor.

They said that Mr Umer was passing by Government Municipal High school along with his nephew on a motorcycle on Tuesday evening when Hafiz Shehroz alias Sherry stopped him and barred him from passing there.

When Vice President District Bar Association resisted, Shehroz allegedly manhandled him and beat them with clubs, they informed adding that Mr Mir sustained serious injuries in the attack.

The legal fraternity demanded DPO, Nadeem Abbas to arrest the accused immediately.

On the other hand,clients faced lot of problems due to strike of the lawyers.